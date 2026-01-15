Solitario partners with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch Tom & Jerry and DC Universe diamond jewellery in India

Solitario has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a new fine diamond jewellery collection inspired by two globally recognised entertainment franchises, Tom & Jerry and the DC Universe, for the Indian market.

Unveiled at a launch event in Mumbai, the collection marks Solitario’s foray into licensed pop culture-led luxury, blending nostalgia, fandom and ethical craftsmanship. The evening saw the space transformed into immersive zones inspired by Tom & Jerry’s playful chaos and the DC Universe’s superhero legacy, with luxury editors, stylists, creators and high-net-worth guests in attendance.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, co-founder of Solitario, and actor Taha Shah Badussha, the face of Solitario’s Gentlemen’s Edit, were present at the launch.

Designed over six months, the Tom & Jerry and DC Universe-inspired collections feature over 20 handcrafted jewellery pieces. Each design takes between 18 and 40 hours to complete and is crafted by a team of 14 master karigars. The pieces use 18K vermeil gold, lab-grown micro-pavé diamonds, 3D character modelling and precision engraving, positioning them as collectible yet wearable luxury.

The Tom & Jerry range includes dual-motif earrings, miniature pendants, playful bracelets and stackable rings that translate animated elements into everyday jewellery. The DC Universe collection features bold interpretations of Batman emblems, Superman shields, Wonder Woman accessories, Flash bolt studs and superhero-inspired bracelets.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ricky Vasandani, Managing Director, Solitario, said the partnership reflects the brand’s larger vision of making ethical luxury more accessible. He added that by combining lab-grown diamonds with globally loved stories, Solitario aims to offer consumers a guilt-free way to express personal style and fandom.

The launch was attended by several Indian celebrities and influencers, including Farah Khan, Nia Sharma, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Zareen Khan and Uorfi Javed, reinforcing the brand’s focus on millennial and Gen Z audiences.

The collection is available across Solitario retail stores nationwide and online.