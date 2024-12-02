Spinny and Sachin Tendulkar celebrate their third anniversary

To celebrate its third anniversary with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, used car platform Spinny has launched Sweet December, a campaign which gives customers the chance to win one of three free Spinny cars throughout the month.

In addition to the chance to win their dream car for free through a lucky draw process, Spinny is offering three lucky customers an opportunity to meet Tendulkar himself in the next Spinny shoot.

Niraj Singh, CEO and founder of Spinny, said in a press release, “The partnership with Sachin is incredibly humbling. It inspires us to continually strive for excellence, grounded in values of trust, transparency, and integrity. This December, we’re making this milestone truly memorable by giving our customers the chance to win their dream car and meet the Master Blaster himself. At Spinny, we’ve always believed that it’s never just a car—it’s a part of life’s most special journeys. That’s why we always go far to make it special for every buyer. This campaign is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our community and creating even more unforgettable moments.”

Sachin Tendulkar shared, “For me, cars have always been more than just a way to get around—they carry stories, memories, and emotions. Our cars reflect us and, at times, even complement our personalities. Together, we’ve celebrated the deep connections people have with their cars. It's never just a car—that’s something Spinny and I truly understand. That’s why my partnership with Spinny feels so special.”