Standard Chartered joins Formula 1 as official banking partner

Formula 1 has announced that Standard Chartered will join as its Official Wealth Management and Corporate & Investment Banking Partner under a multi-year agreement beginning in 2026.

The partnership brings together Formula 1’s global race and event platform with Standard Chartered’s financial services business, aligning the two brands around shared values of performance, precision and international reach. The announcement comes at a time when Formula 1’s global fanbase has grown to 827 million worldwide.

Under the agreement, Standard Chartered will activate across multiple race markets, leveraging its presence in nearly all regions where Formula 1 hosts events. The partnership will include trackside activations and client-focused experiences aimed at connecting the sport’s live spectacle with the bank’s corporate and wealth management offerings.

Standard Chartered will also extend its support to F1 Academy, the all-female single-seater racing series, as part of efforts to promote the development of female talent within motorsport, both on and off the track.

Commenting on the partnership, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Standard Chartered as a new partner to Formula 1. Both organisations share a truly global footprint and a focus on performance and creating experiences that bring people together. Their support for F1 Academy further strengthens our shared commitment to driving positive impact.”

Roberto Hoornweg, CEO, Corporate & Investment Banking, Standard Chartered, said the partnership reflects the bank’s global connectivity. “Our presence spans 19 of the 21 Formula 1 race markets, mirroring the sport’s international reach and appeal,” he said.

Judy Hsu, CEO, Wealth and Retail Banking, Standard Chartered, added that the partnership would enable the bank to offer clients closer access to the sport. “This collaboration allows us to create distinctive experiences for our clients, while our support for F1 Academy reinforces our commitment to championing female talent in motorsport,” she said.