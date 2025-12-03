Sting Energy taps the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 car to announce its global partnership

PepsiCo’s energy drink Sting is set to enter Formula 1 as an Official Team Partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team starting in 2026. The announcement was made through a digital film that bypassed the usual podium-and-driver format and instead let the car itself deliver the reveal — a stylised lap where the engine note stretched into an elongated “STINGGGGGG.”

Advertisment

The creative choice hints at the tone of the partnership: a high-speed, fan-facing collaboration built around digital storytelling rather than traditional sponsor visibility. Soon after the reveal dropped, creators and motorsport influencers amplified the film across social platforms, underscoring how much F1’s cultural footprint depends on creator-led amplification.

PepsiCo framed the partnership as a multi-brand play involving Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos.

“This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavour under one banner - connecting three of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands with the world’s most successful Formula 1 team,” said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo. “Through Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos, we’re inside the culture of the sport, fueling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of F1. Partnering with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence - values that define both our organizations.”

Mercedes responded to the association as a strategic fit within its partner ecosystem.

“Welcoming a company with a portfolio as strong as PepsiCo’s into our partner ecosystem is another sign of the strength of our team and our sport,” said Toto Wolff, Team Principal & Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. “As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence. Gatorade’s expertise in sports science, Sting’s youthful energy, and Doritos’ cultural relevance each bring something unique. Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team’s performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world.”

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer of the team, added that the collaboration is expected to influence fan experiences both trackside and digitally.

“We’re delighted to welcome PepsiCo to the team. Their expertise in this sector will help us deliver great experiences for our guests and fans at the track and beyond. It’s a partnership that adds real value to how we operate day-to-day and how we connect with people around the world.”

The partnership will officially debut during the 2026 season — a pivotal year for Formula 1, with significant technical regulation changes and heightened competition expected.