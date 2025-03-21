Tata Motors bets on IPL 2025 & Vicky Kaushal to boost its EV segment

Tata Motors has roped in Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador for both passenger EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The appointment marks a significant move for the auto giant as it aims to reinforce its leadership in India's electric vehicle (EV) market.

Advertisment

The timing of this association is crucial. Tata Motors, while the leading player in the Indian EV sector, has experienced fluctuations in its market share. Reports indicate (Can you mention the source) that in November 2024, the brand held a 49% market share, a sharp decline from 68% in November 2023. Tata Motors aims to strengthen brand recall and consumer engagement by bringing in a high-profile ambassador.

This marks the brand's inaugural appointment of a celebrity for its EV segment and the first instance since 2018 that Tata Motors has engaged a brand ambassador, following Hrithik Roshan's signing to promote the updated Tata Tigor model.

The strategic collaboration

Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer at Tata Motors, explained the significance of the partnership, emphasising that it aligns with the brand’s evolving vision.

“We take immense pride in welcoming a personality who perfectly embodies our values. Just like Tata Motors continues to set new benchmarks with its product portfolio, Vicky Kaushal is known for breaking records with his box-office successes and versatile performances. He is a five-star performer, just like our cars,” Srivatsa said.

Kaushal will play a key role in marketing the Curve EV and will be integral to communications across Tata Motors’ entire passenger vehicle lineup.

Why a celebrity endorsement now?

According to Srivatsa, the decision to bring on Kaushal was based on qualitative rather than quantitative factors.

“Tata Motors has not associated with any celebrity in recent years, but the time was right to make a strong statement about our identity and vision. We saw a strong synergy between Vicky’s career trajectory, the values he stands for, and the way he constantly pushes himself—qualities that mirror Tata Motors’ journey,” he explained.

IPL 2025: A strategic launchpad

The timing of the announcement, coinciding with IPL 2025, is no coincidence. Srivatsa noted that the IPL offers unparalleled reach and engagement.

“IPL is India’s biggest media property, providing unmatched exposure. When a popular face like Vicky is paired with a large-scale campaign, the recall value multiplies significantly. However, our association with him extends beyond IPL—he will be a part of many more campaigns and product launches in the future.”

Tata Motors, the title sponsor of IPL 2025, will roll out extensive campaign films across TV, digital platforms, and connected TV during the tournament. Large-scale on-ground activations will further amplify the campaign’s reach.

Addressing challenges in the Indian EV market

Beyond marketing and branding, Tata Motors is actively working to address challenges in India’s EV ecosystem, particularly in infrastructure development.

“We, at Tata.EV, are directly investing in building a robust charging infrastructure. We’re collaborating with charger providers, including oil marketing companies, to improve accessibility. A lot of work is being done to enhance consumer confidence around EV charging,” Srivatsa said.

He acknowledged that 2024 was a challenging year for the EV segment, with concerns over safety slowing market momentum. However, he remains optimistic about 2025, predicting a resurgence in EV adoption and growth.

With a strong marketing push, a high-profile brand ambassador, and investments in infrastructure, Tata Motors is positioning itself to not only maintain but expand its foothold in India's evolving EV landscape.