Third Wave Coffee celebrates 8 years with 'Inspiring Indian Crea8ors' campaign

Third Wave Coffee, the coffee-first QSR brand, marks 8 years of fueling creative journeys with its specialty coffee, with a befitting celebratory campaign titled #InspiringIndianCrea8ors. The month-long campaign celebrates creators from various fields and applauds their unique stories and creative journeys that were sparked while indulging in their favourite delight at Third Wave Coffee neighborhood cafes.

To mark the occasion, the brand has released a digital film featuring a curated group of visionary creators - ranging from authors and restaurateurs, to digital marketers and entrepreneurs - who discovered their creative spark within the warm, welcoming space of Third Wave Coffee cafes. Through candid insights and personal reflections, these creators share how the café became their haven for inspiration and innovation. #InspiringIndianCrea8ors only further underscores the brand’s continued commitment to nurturing its community.

Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, tells us more, "At Third Wave Coffee, we believe in the power of coffee and community to inspire, connect, and fuel creativity. Over the past eight years, we’ve witnessed our stores transform from more than just grab & go coffee places, to social hubs drawing people together to collaborate, innovate and grow. We are delighted to have played a part in many aspiring tales and are humbled by the love bestowed on us by our consumers. With #InspiringIndianCrea8ors, we pay an ode to the bright minds that find their niche at our cafes, and aspire to make a positive difference - armed with a cup of their favourite coffee.”

The campaign video features creators as Devanshi Tripathi, restaurateur and founder of Oyster, Bar & Kitchen; Sakshi Tyagi, founder of The Socio Story and a digital marketer; Alina Jebby, founder of The House of Alina Jebby; Author and brand strategist Nikhil Kamath, along with social media consultant Vismaya Paranjpe. Reflecting upon their personal and professional growth stories, they share anecdotes on how Third Wave Coffee holds a special place in their hearts. From finding inspiration to building their businesses, these creators collectively reflect on how the cafe has become a space for personal and professional growth.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, customers can enjoy special offers, brand merchandise, and various in-store activities. Some visitors might even be surprised with a complimentary coffee during select times or receive a signature Third Wave Coffee merch as a keychain or postcard. The highlights of the ongoing campaign are available for viewing on Third Wave Coffee's official Instagram account.