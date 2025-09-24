Times Play enters US market with Sling TV launch

Times Play, the digital-first OTT platform from Times Network, has launched in the United States through Sling TV, marking its international debut.

The platform offers a mix of short-form series, Bollywood shows, documentaries, and lifestyle content curated for the Indian diaspora. It aims to provide a tailored entertainment experience to US-based audiences.

This launch builds on Times Network’s existing bouquet of channels — Times Now, Times Now Navbharat, ET Now, Times Now World, and Zoom — which are already available to subscribers in the region through Sling, DISH, and Sling Freestream.

The Times Network said, “We are thrilled to make Times Play’s curated content available to audiences in the United States through our partnership with Sling TV. By bringing popular shows spanning Bollywood, lifestyle, food, and documentaries, we aim to offer a refreshing and immersive entertainment experience that resonates with the diaspora. This availability marks an important milestone in Times Network's efforts to expand the reach of its premium content globally.”



The addition of Times Play on Sling TV reinforces Times Network's dedication to providing premium entertainment to multicultural audiences in the U.S.