Tinder wraps up season four of Swipe Ride

After episodes featuring Vaani Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Shruti Haasan, and Bhumi Pednekar, Tinder has wrapped up season four of its YouTube show Swipe Ride. Made in partnership with Swiss Beauty, the show also streams on JioCinema.

With creator and actor Kusha Kapila behind the wheel, each episode bought a celebrity and a Tinder user for a girl gang chat where they spilt the tea on everything from spontaneous first dates to owning their relationship goals, setting boundaries, and creating the ultimate Tinder bio.

Reflecting on the season, Anukool Kumar, marketing director, of Tinder in India, said, “This year’s Swipe Ride captured fresh perspectives on how young women in India are redefining dating on their own terms. With celebrity guests and Tinder female users discussing their no-filter approach to dating and relationships, it resonated deeply with the audience, celebrating the openness, confidence, and individuality of Gen Z daters. Whether it’s embracing new connections or owning their relationship goals and boundaries, these young women are shaping modern dating —and this show is a reflection of that.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Vidushi Goyal, chief marketing officer of Swiss Beauty, expressed, “At Swiss Beauty, we strive to be a beauty BFF by empowering women to celebrate self-expression and embrace their true selves. This partnership with Tinder Swipe Ride aligns perfectly with our vision of being a beauty bestie to every woman by having open conversations and providing products that help them feel beautiful, confident, and unstoppable.”