Tinder says ‘no more catfish’ with Face Check debut in India

Tinder is taking another step toward making online dating safer and more authentic with the launch of its latest feature, Face Check™, in India. The new tool, which uses video verification to confirm users’ identities, is designed to help eliminate fake profiles, bots, and impersonators — and ensure that matches are made between real people.

“Face Check™ is arriving in India at a time when online authenticity has never been more important,” said Yoel Roth, Senior Vice President of Trust & Safety, Match Group. “Safety features like Face Check™ add an important new tool to our arsenal against fake profiles, bots, and fraud so that people can focus on building meaningful connections.”

Face Check™ works by asking new users to record a short video selfie, which is compared to their profile photos. Once verified, users receive a Photo Verified badge — a visible marker of authenticity that helps others trust their profile.

The feature’s rollout comes amid a growing demand for safety-first experiences among young Indian daters. According to Tinder’s Modern Dating Report, over one in three users consider profile verification one of the most appealing features when evaluating potential matches. The same report found that 50% of users prefer meeting in public spaces, 42% share their plans with friends or family, and 37% opt for video calls before in-person meetings.

Over the past few years, Tinder has introduced more than 20 safety tools in India, including Warnings, Are You Sure?, Does This Bother You?, Reporting Enhancements, and ID Verification, setting higher industry standards for user protection.

Face Check™ is now rolling out to new users across India as part of Tinder’s continued investment in trust, authenticity, and safer connections.