Unmarried couples will no longer be welcomed: OYO

OYO- the travel booking platform has updated it's check in policy that discourages unmarried couples from checking-in.

Advertisment

According to the new check-in policy for partner hotels, starting from Meerut, introducing guidelines effective this year whereby unmarried couples will no longer be welcome to check in.

Couples will be required to present valid proof of relationship at the time of check-in, including for bookings made online.

According to reports, the company has given the directive to its partner hotels in Meerut to ensure this with immediate effect. However, based on ground feedback, the company may expand this to more cities, people familiar with the policy change said.

Pawas Sharma, Region Head, OYO North India, while speaking to PTI said, "OYO is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognise our responsibility to listen to and work with the law enforcement and civil society groups in the micro markets we operate in. We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically."

The brand has also given its partner hotels the permission to decline couple bookings based on their judgment, aligning with local social sensibilities.

This move is perceived as a part of the brand's ongoing efforts to change the public perception about OYO and positioning them as a safer platform for families and solo travelles.