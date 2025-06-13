We're rewiring the narrative around electricals: Schneider’s Rajat Abbi

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has rolled out its latest integrated marketing campaign, 'Bring Home the Smart', as part of its ongoing efforts to evolve its positioning in the home electrical space.

The initiative introduces three new consumer-focused innovations while also signalling a larger brand ambition: to make smart, sustainable living both accessible and aspirational across India.

In an exclusive chat with afaqs!, Rajat Abbi, vice president – marketing, Greater India, Schneider Electric, spoke about the strategic intent behind the campaign and the brand’s evolving positioning from a B2B legacy to a more consumer-centric identity.

Changing the home electrical narrative

According to Abbi, the traditional Indian consumer has viewed switches and home electricals largely through the lens of utility. “We want to redefine how Indians perceive this category — not just as a technical necessity but as an enabler of a smarter, more intuitive lifestyle,” he said.

The campaign highlights three innovations:

Miluz Zeta switches with built-in air quality indicators

Motion-sensing LED footlamps that enhance home safety

Wiser 2.0, a smart home automation system with features like geofencing and remote control

Abbi emphasised the need to shift the narrative around smart homes “from complexity to intuitive comfort”.

Insights behind the innovation

While the brand did not disclose specifics on campaign collaborators, Abbi confirmed the involvement of a top-tier Indian agency.

“We’ve based the campaign’s creative direction on deep consumer insights,” he said, referencing extensive on-ground research with electricians, retailers, and end-users.

Each product showcased is positioned as a response to a specific consumer need — be it health, safety, or convenience. Interestingly, the campaign’s films cast children as narrators to simplify the messaging.

“The films are built around real, relatable family scenarios,” Abbi added.

Beyond metro markets

As regional aspirations rise, Schneider is also looking beyond metro markets. “Our focus is pan-India. We're present in over 500 cities. Today, even smaller towns are looking for aspirational, design-led, and smart solutions,” said Abbi.

The campaign will roll out across ATL, digital, OOH, and other marketing touchpoints, with plans for regional adaptation in language and cultural nuance.

From industry giant to everyday name?

Historically seen as a B2B player in power management, Schneider Electric now wants a larger share of consumer attention in India’s evolving home improvement space.

“Our efforts are focused on building deeper connections with channel partners — electricians, retailers, and architects while also tapping into influencer ecosystems,” Abbi shared.

The brand is also leaning on ‘Made in India’ positioning, especially with products like Wiser 2.0.

“It’s a scalable, cost-effective solution designed for Indian homes,” said Abbi. He stressed that sustainability is not a “premium feature” for Schneider but a practical, built-in benefit — aligned with the brand’s global commitment.

What lies ahead

Abbi believes Indian homes are already on the trajectory to becoming fully intelligent. “People are using star-rated appliances, smart bulbs, and automated fans — the shift is happening. Our goal is to bring electricals into this smart ecosystem and make the transition smoother for Indian consumers.”

Looking forward, the company plans to continue scaling these innovations across regions, tailoring communication to suit cultural and linguistic nuances. “Whether you're in Mumbai or Meerut, the aspiration is the same — to live better. We’re here to help make that a reality,” he concluded.