Why Maruti Suzuki is investing in the EV ecosystem before selling the cars

Maruti Suzuki entered the electric vehicle (EV) market in India officially with the unveiling of its first electric car, the e VITARA, which was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025. This event marked the official entry of Maruti Suzuki into the EV segment in India.

Maruti Suzuki. holding over 40% of the market share in India’s passenger vehicle segment in FY2025, is entering an EV market led by Tata Motors with 38%, and followed by MG Motors at 31%.

The company acknowledges its late entry, emphasising that its approach is both intentional and future-focused.

“We believe in first building a robust and supportive EV ecosystem that ensures seamless ownership experiences for our EV customers. Our entry into this segment is guided by strategic intent,” says Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki.

Banerjee adds that the focus extends beyond merely launching an electric vehicle; it involves ensuring that EVs are viable, accessible, and aspirational for all Indians.

“From accessible smart charging networks to providing intuitive digital interfaces, our strategy ensures customers are fully supported throughout their EV journey. So, while some may perceive our entry into the EV market as late, we view it as purposeful and well-timed, focused on delivering a complete, dependable, and responsible EV experience that reflects the trust Maruti Suzuki has earned over decades,” he says.

He points out that what truly sets the brand apart is its ‘e For Me’ philosophy, which represents the company's comprehensive strategy to facilitate the adoption of EVs in India. The company views the e-VITARA not merely as a secondary option, but as a primary vehicle for Indian households, according to him.

Tackling key EV consumer concerns

Banerjee says that while the EV market is growing in India, a few concerns need to be addressed.

“The primary ones are range anxiety, charging accessibility, and service readiness. That’s why our focus extends beyond the product. We're building a comprehensive EV ecosystem with a dense network of fast-charging points in the top 100 cities that account for 97% of EV sales today.”

He says that the company is also setting up more than 1,500 EV-enabled service workshops in over 1,000 cities to guarantee that customers enjoy the same peace of mind and reliability they expect from every Maruti Suzuki.

Banerjee is confident that these initiatives will enhance customer trust, allowing them to utilise their EVs as their main vehicles for a variety of driving patterns and conditions.

“We are committed to playing a significant role in shaping that future through continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of our customers’ needs. As we move forward, we are confident that our holistic approach will resonate with customers and contribute to the overall growth of the EV segment in India.”

Maruti Suzuki's electric vehicle (EV) roadmap for India envisions a significant but measured expansion in the EV segment by 2030. According to media reports, the brand plans to launch an electric MPV inspired by the Ertiga and a small electric hatchback by next year.

In earlier media interviews, the company announced that by 2030, it plans to have 15% electric vehicles, 25% hybrids, and 60% internal combustion engine vehicles in its portfolio.