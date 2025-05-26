Why movie marketing needs to evolve beyond trailers and music launches

With the rise of digital platforms and rapidly shifting audience preferences, the Indian film industry stands at a critical crossroads. Traditional marketing tactics—trailers, music launches, and celebrity appearances on reality shows—are no longer sufficient to attract audiences to theatres and sustain engagement post-release. A more evolved, data-driven, and platform-centric marketing approach is now more urgently needed than ever.

Changing consumption patterns

While box office revenues for at least the big releases may appear stable or even show growth due to rising ticket prices, the actual footfall reveals a different picture. For example, according to PVR-INOX’s FY25 results, only 137 million tickets were sold, down from 151 million in FY24—an alarming sign that fewer people are making the trip to theatres.

This pattern has continued for the past few years now in multiplexes across India.

In response, we have seen multiplexes increasingly relying on re-releases to attract audiences. The real financial strain is being felt by the entire industry, especially production houses and filmmakers.

To address these challenges, White Rivers Media, in collaboration with Google India, hosted a workshop to explore how movie marketing should adapt to changing audience behaviour and how makers can gain moximum returns on thier content.

YouTube and the power of ad-funded platforms

Nikita Garg, who leads acquisitions & partnerships at Google India, highlighted a telling contrast.

She said that while many may blame OTT platforms for decreased footfalls, only 47 million Indian households subscribe to streaming platforms, while over 700 million users consume content regularly via ad-supported platforms such as YouTube.

In a fast-paced digital world, people have shorter attention spans. A 2-3 minute trailer might not be enough to hook them, and they are quick to skip or ignore content that doesn't immediately engage them.

She added that with over 500 hours of video uploaded every minute, standing out is no easy task.

“A good movie is not enough. Great marketing is essential. Even brands like Colgate and Dove, despite their legacy, continue advertising to stay relevant. Movies must follow suit,” Garg explained.

YouTube is not just a platform for trailers—it's an amplifier. Used strategically, it can boost visibility, drive long-term engagement, and even generate revenue.

Rethinking the marketing lifecycle

According to Garg, the traditional movie marketing lifecycle is typically divided into four key phases:

Pre-Launch: Teasers, trailers, music releases, and initial buzz creation.



Launch Week: Heavy advertising, ticket sales push, and public engagements.



Post-Launch: Often neglected, this phase includes opportunities for evergreen content and audience retention.



Sustained Engagement: Long-term IP management and content strategy.





All four stages are interconnected and crucial for success, Garg noted. “Post-launch is especially underutilised. Content should not vanish after release—it should continue to fuel discovery and revenue via digital platforms,” she pointed out.

She further added that while one may think the job is done once the movie is released, over 56% of people on Google research the movie, read reviews and look up content about it after the release. This is an important window to target the undecided audiences.

For example, the makers should focus on using the movie's cast strategically through fun interviews, appearances at important red carpet events, or in-depth discussions about the movie-making process.

Arpit Gupta, managing partner at YouTube India, emphasised that many production houses are underutilising their original IPs. By comparing the YouTube channels of Netflix and Prime Video to those of traditional film producers, he urged studios to adopt a more holistic, platform-native approach.

“YouTube should not be treated as a trailer dump. It’s a community-building tool,” he explained.

Potential content strategies include behind-the-scenes footage, audition tapes, actor interviews, podcasts, panel discussions, deleted scenes, alternate endings, and bloopers.

This may also include music videos, fan challenges, and meme culture integration.

Studios such as YRF, T-Series, and Aamir Khan Productions are already leading this shift, using YouTube not just for promotion but to build lasting fan communities.

Moreover, collaborating with YouTube creators is now as vital as traditional TV interviews once were. Organic integrations such as podcast appearances, fan theory discussions, and short-form challenge videos (like viral dance trends) help extend reach across demographics—from Gen Z to Boomers—on screens of all sizes, including Connected TVs.

How are conversations evolving

Shreinik Gandhi, CEO of White Rivers Media, noted a clear shift in producer priorities. “Today, it’s about finding the right mix of three things: maximum reach, the fastest delivery, and the highest revenue.”

Before the digital era, a movie’s shelf life was limited to a few weeks. Now, digital platforms offer an extended window for discovery and monetisation.

“With more distribution options, we’re seeing more people watch films after their theatrical run. This leads to higher advertising opportunities and better returns,” Gandhi observed.

This evolution is also steering the industry toward AI-powered content and more first-party storytelling. “These conversations simply didn’t happen five years ago. The entertainment business is changing, and smart marketing must change with it.”