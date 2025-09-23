Zepto adds Rare Rabbit fashion to its quick commerce platform

The House of Rare has partnered with Zepto to make select fashion products available through quick commerce. Premium menswear styles from Rare Rabbit will now be delivered in under 10 minutes across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

The curated collection includes ready-to-wear pieces reflecting Rare Rabbit’s design ethos. In the coming months, the offering will expand to include Rareism (womenswear), Rare Ones (boys’ clothing), and Rare’Z (footwear and streetwear).

Pulkit Verma, said:“Q-commerce is rapidly transforming how India shops, and we see it as a powerful lever for fashion retail. Our partnership with Zepto isn’t just about being fast, it’s about being relevant in the moment our customer needs us. As a design-first brand, this is a natural progression in how we serve style-conscious consumers instantly, intuitively, and on their terms. Whether it’s a last-minute dinner plan or a wardrobe fix before a flight, 10-minute delivery opens up an entirely new playbook for fashion.”

The Q-commerce sector in India is projected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2023 to over $10 billion by 2026, with fashion emerging as a high-growth vertical, according to Redseer. Younger consumers are increasingly turning to these platforms for apparel and accessories that meet impulse and occasion-driven needs.

Zepto has been expanding its lifestyle portfolio, and the addition of Rare Rabbit marks its entry into premium fashion.

Devendra Meel, said:“At Zepto, we’re redefining what convenience means for the modern users. We thank our sellers for enabling this. By partnering with The House of Rare, we are giving users instant access to premium fashion making it possible to refresh their wardrobes in minutes. This collaboration is a big step in expanding the horizons of Q-commerce beyond essentials into lifestyle and fashion.”

The launch begins with apparel, including shirts, polos, and tees, with accessories to follow. By joining Zepto, c aims to reach digitally-native urban consumers while gathering real-time insights on preferences and fast-moving styles. The brand currently operates over 170 retail stores alongside its e-commerce presence.