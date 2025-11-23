Zepto launches Super Mall and expands its pharmacy vertical with diagnostics

In a bid to stretch beyond groceries and raise its average order value, quick commerce platform Zepto has begun testing two new services — Super Mall, a vertical for premium, non-grocery products, and Zepto Diagnostics, an in-app testing service under its pharma category. Both services are currently limited to select cities and users.

Advertisment

Super Mall marks Zepto’s renewed push into large-order categories, a space it previously experimented with but later withdrew from. The vertical includes higher-margin items such as home décor, small electronics, fashion, and lifestyle products.

The move also positions Zepto against rivals like Swiggy’s Maxxsaver, which has been scaling its own large-basket offering. Over the past few months, Zepto and Swiggy have been engaged in a very public tug-of-war over scale, market leadership, and metrics — with both companies taking subtle jabs in interviews and on social media.

The renewed vertical comes shortly after Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha admitted that the company had made mistakes in experimenting with certain pricing and delivery-fee nudges that users criticised as dark patterns.“Some of the feedback was valid… we voluntarily rolled it back within 45–60 days,” he told Forbes India.

The two new initiatives — one in premium retail and another in diagnostics — signal Zepto’s broader intent to evolve from a grocery-led platform to a multi-category convenience ecosystem.