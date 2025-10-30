Zepto partners with 1702 Digital to match content speed with delivery speed

In a move as swift as its deliveries, Zepto, India’s quick-commerce disruptor, has partnered with 1702 Digital to accelerate its content strategy. The collaboration aims to make Zepto’s brand storytelling as agile and precise as its 10-minute delivery model.

Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has redefined convenience for over 80 cities, delivering more than 2 million products with clockwork precision. But keeping up with that scale demands a content engine that can move just as fast. Enter 1702 Digital — a full-stack marketing agency known for building dynamic, data-led brand systems.

The partnership will see the creation of a powerful “Content Machine” framework designed to fuel Zepto’s digital growth. Together, the teams will work across three key pillars:

Scalable strategy: Building a structured ecosystem that amplifies Zepto’s brand voice across every channel.

Agile storytelling: Turning trends into conversations and conversations into consumer loyalty.

Structured creativity: Blending data and design for high-impact storytelling without compromising consistency.

“Zepto operates at the speed of now — and that demands a content engine built for perpetual motion,” said Mihir Joshi, Co-Founder of 1702 Digital. “Our mission is to give Zepto a digital backbone that supports their scale while keeping their voice razor-sharp. We’re not just helping them make content; we’re shaping their brand voice at light speed.”

For Zepto, this partnership signals more than just a digital upgrade — it’s a statement of intent. With 1702 Digital powering its content ecosystem, Zepto is gearing up to synchronize brand narrative and business velocity, creating a seamless, future-ready connection with millions of customers across India.