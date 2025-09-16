ZOFF Foods names Chef Natasha Gandhi as digital ambassador to fuel digital-first growth

Spice and food brand ZOFF Foods has appointed Chef Natasha Gandhi—a Season 6 MasterChef India finalist and Forbes India Top 100 Digital Star—as its first Digital Ambassador, marking a significant step in its digital-first growth strategy.

Advertisment

The announcement comes soon after ZOFF’s offline retail partnerships with Reliance Retail and D-Mart, and its foray into ready-to-cook products. With Indian households increasingly seeking convenience and healthier food choices, the brand aims to leverage Natasha’s digital presence and credibility to connect with young, modern kitchens.

Best known for her millet advocacy and clean-label recipes, Natasha will create authentic, recipe-led and lifestyle content to amplify ZOFF’s portfolio, which spans whole and powdered spices, ready-to-cook gravies, and gourmet essentials.

Akash Agrawalla, Co-Founder, ZOFF Foods, said: “Our vision is to shape trends that balance convenience, taste, and health. We’ve seen through campaigns like #UnfilteredBandhan and #GoldenGlowWithZOFF that digital storytelling can spark powerful consumer movements. With Natasha on board, we want to deepen relatability and inspire more households to put on their chef hat with ZOFF as a trusted partner in their kitchen journey.”

Natasha Gandhi, also founder of House of Millets, added: “For me, this partnership is about inspiring Indian households to eat healthy and cook effortlessly. I’ve used ZOFF products in my kitchen and know the difference purity and innovation bring. Consumers today want both authenticity and convenience—and that’s exactly what ZOFF delivers.”

By associating with a digital-first chef-creator, ZOFF Foods is positioning itself not only as a spice brand but also as a lifestyle partner for India’s evolving kitchens.