Zomato to launch District app in four weeks

Zomato is set to roll out its new District app within the next four weeks, according to CEO Deepinder Goyal in the company's quarterly earnings report. The app will serve as a dedicated platform for Zomato's ‘going-out’ business, offering services related to dining, nightlife, and events.

The company is currently focused on migrating its existing ‘going-out’ services from the Zomato and Paytm platforms to the District app, Goyal added. This transition is part of Zomato’s strategy to streamline its offerings and create a seamless experience for users looking to explore dining, entertainment, and leisure activities.

Zomato introduced the District app in August 2024, expanding its services beyond food delivery to include options such as movie bookings, sports events, live shows, shopping, and staycations.

In September 2024, the platform further strengthened its position in the events and entertainment space by acquiring Paytm Insider in a Rs 2,048 crore deal.

While Zomato has ventured into ticketing before—offering restaurant reservations and handling New Year party bookings—the District app marks a significant shift in consolidating all these offerings. Zomato has also maintained a 'Live' tab on its platform for event listings, which will now migrate to the District.

This move is seen as a major step in Zomato’s ongoing efforts to diversify its business model, catering to urban consumers seeking convenience and curated experiences across multiple lifestyle segments.