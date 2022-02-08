Seven trends that can shape digital strategy in 2022

Geofencing: Location-based targeting has been around for a while, but it will continue to realign itself in an endeavour to ensure a superior experience for customers. Geofencing is a real-time marketing technique that maps customers' locations over days. For example, if X enters a particular locality Y, he will receive a push notification or text message. Geofencing is a boon to hyperlocal e-commerce businesses, as it helps to locate services or products in the vicinity. Amid e-tailers pivoting to 10-minute delivery and 30-minute delivery, geotargeting is here to stay.