The mutation of content marketing

Though influencer marketing is the in thing, it needs to be tackled smartly in terms of context and storytelling. If not done right, it can be pretty trite. For instance, Amazon did one with Dolly and actress Nusrat to promote the new horror flick - Chhori. But IMO, it was too controlled by the brand, and turned out to be ‘horror’ible in an attempt to be humorous. I prefer Dolly in her natural flow. Sometimes brands need to let go rather than stay too scripted.