Glance comes onboard as Bigg Boss' official smart lock screen partner

Additionally, in another first, fans can also stay at the heart of the action receiving daily updates, participating in live discussions, and enjoying engaging content on BIGG BOSS right on their Glance Smart Lock Screen. This year, Glance will have more than 30 shows that will deliver daily news, highlight key moments of contestants, and offer insightful predictions for the show. Viewers can also explore segments decoding contestants' fashion choices, participate in interactive sessions with fan clubs through live fun tasks and quizzes, and share their perspectives on the show. All these shows are carefully curated by some of India's best live streamers, making fans an integral part of what could potentially be the nation's largest Bigg Boss fan community.