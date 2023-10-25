Glance comes onboard as Bigg Boss' official smart lock screen partner

Glance smart lock screen will enrich contestants' gameplay and create engaging experiences for millions of fans across the country.
Glance has partnered with India's iconic reality TV show, BIGG BOSS, as its official Smart Lock Screen partner for this season. This partnership is set to enrich contestants' gameplay and heighten the experience for millions of fans across the country, ushering in a new era of entertainment.
Glance and Bigg Boss will bring several smart and intelligent integrations and engaging experiences, for contestants and fans alike. With this season’s theme being Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum, the Glance Smart Lock Screen will play a pivotal role for contestants in the Dimaag makaan. For the first time in history, contestants in the Dimaag makaan will be given exclusive and crucial BIGG BOSS news, insider insights, smart tips and tricks that will help them strategize their gameplay inside the house, enabling them to play smarter and get ahead.
Additionally, in another first, fans can also stay at the heart of the action receiving daily updates, participating in live discussions, and enjoying engaging content on BIGG BOSS right on their Glance Smart Lock Screen. This year, Glance will have more than 30 shows that will deliver daily news, highlight key moments of contestants, and offer insightful predictions for the show. Viewers can also explore segments decoding contestants' fashion choices, participate in interactive sessions with fan clubs through live fun tasks and quizzes, and share their perspectives on the show. All these shows are carefully curated by some of India's best live streamers, making fans an integral part of what could potentially be the nation's largest Bigg Boss fan community.
Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Glance, says, “We are happy to announce our partnership with BIGG BOSS, a show that truly connects with and engages audiences across the country just like Glance. At Glance, we deliver personalised, premium information and LIVE entertainment to consumers in the country right on their smart lock screens. This is the perfect partnership to help both contestants and audiences to discover something new and exciting every day. We are excited to collaborate and create smart and intelligent experiences in this season of BIGG BOSS which will take contestants and audiences on a journey filled with smart gameplay, daily inspirations and joyful adventures."
Pavithra KR – Head, Revenue, COLORS, Viacom18, says, “In our unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation, we have consistently paved the way for brands to immerse themselves in an unparalleled experience. The theme of the house this season, "Dil Dimaag Dum". As a vital component of the 'Dimaag' room, Glance Smart Lock Screen empowers contestants to elevate their game through strategic thinking. This partnership is truly unique and ground-breaking. Glance Smart Lock Screen is seamlessly woven into the fabric of this iconic reality show, offering daily engagement that enriches the lives of the housemates.”