Nickelodeon launches two new homegrown IPs

Ashish J Thapar, chief executive officer, Hi-Tech Animations Studios, said, “Our partnership with Nickelodeon is filled with creative innovation. We have always looked for new avenues to create and bring to life characters that kids can resonate, and grow up with, while the character and storytelling evolves. With Abhimanyu ki Alien Family, India gets its very first, homegrown sci-fi kids show. The show allows us to tap into a new genre and drive excitement and interest within kids. Each character is carefully designed to be extremely relatable and amiable. We are confident about the success of a concept that is new-age, and one that delivers an experience that is new to the kids’ category in India.”