2 Silver and 2 Bronze Lions so far; India’s metal tally at 18 on Cannes Lions’ final day

TGTHR, Leo Burnett, and McCann Worldgroup winners on the final day.
India’s last day at Cannes Lions 2024 has earned them two Silver and Bronze Lions, and the country’s tally now stands at 18 metals.
Winners from five categories were announced. They were: Film Lions, Glass The Lion for Change, Sustainable Development Goals Lions, Titanium, and Grand Prix for Good.
TGTHR and Leo Burnett won a Silver each in the Glass Lions.
The former won a Lion for its Loocator campaign for Harpic. Leo Burnett won for Lay’s’ Project Farm Equal.
McCann Worldgroup won a Bronze Lion for Dabba Savings Account entry for ESAF Small Finance Bank in the Sustainable Development Goals cateogy.
Leo Burnett’s Drops of Joy for Lay’s won a Bronze Lion.
There were no wins for India in the ‘Film’ and ‘Titanium’ categories.