2021 Volvo ad for S60 about 'saving lives' looks odd without historical context

Hesham Choudhary, account director, Dentsu M21, said, "For someone who's an auto buff, (I) would know that is typical Volvo copy. Some of their copies go: 'Saving lives since 1959, 'Saved more than a million lives'; their campaign 'A million more' is noteworthy. Volvo cars have an enduring reputation for being safe right from their inception. In fact, it has become a cornerstone of the brand’s identity. They invented the world famous 3 point seat belt in 1959! The best part - they didn't patent their technology and let other car manufacturers implement their safety tech. They did the automotive world a favour and even today car manufacturers refer to Volvo to catch up with safety features. People have always been at the heart of Volvo's philosophy."