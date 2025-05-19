36 years after it started, Elephant designs a new brand identity

It began as a small studio in Pune and has since grown into one of India's most well-known independent design consultancies. Elephant, 36 years after it was founded in 1989, has released a new identity.

Elephant has worked with brands from India’s biggest corporations, from Unilever to ITC, and Mahindra to Asian Paints.

The new identity conveys stability and strength while embodying playful agility, says a press release, and that this evolution isn't a reaction to market trends, but rather an authentic expression of what has always defined Elephant: our expressive, dynamic, and resolute approach to design thinking.

The simultaneous creation of a Devanagari wordmark pays homage to its cultural rootedness. “Local is never an afterthought for us, because our processes and insights are homegrown and they stand at the forefront of our practice," notes Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder and director at Elephant Design.

“As designers who believe in designing for India and designing from India for the world, we have made sure our identity reflects this local-global spirit."

The new visual identity is being launched through a completely refreshed website. All other brand assets will play out in the coming weeks.