Ashwini Deshpande and a journey of design in India

KV Kamath, the legendary banker and the father of ICICI as we know it, was readying to launch a retail bank. The company was looking for a firm that would help create a retail identity for the bank which still had to be launched. Kamath told the young designers, “You will have to hold our hands on this because retailing is new to us.” Kamath wanted ICICI to wear Indian colours: hence the saffron-red combination in the logo. Rolling out the fascia overnight across the country presented enormous challenges because the technology to print it did not exist in India. Today this Elephant creation swathes more than 5,000 branches and over 15,000 ATMs.