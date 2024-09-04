4% decrease in ad volumes for the movie genre in the first half of 2024: TAM Adex

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The movie genre maintained a 21% share of total ad volumes on TV.
According to the TAM Adex, ‘Half yearly report for advertising in movie genre’, there was a 4% decrease in ad volumes for the movie genre in the first half of 2024 as compared to 2023. However, despite the decrease in ad volumes, the movie genre maintained a 21% share of total ad volumes on TV, consistent with the same period in 2023.
Hindi movies dominated the most ad volumes with a 41% share in Jan-Jun 2024. The top five subgenres, including Bhojpuri, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu movies, collectively accounted for over 75% of the ad volumes.
The ‘Food & Beverages’ sector led the top 10 sectors, contributing to 28% of the ad volumes. Personal Care/Personal Hygiene followed with a 21% share. Toilet Soaps was the leading category with a 9% share of ad volumes, retaining its position from the previous year. Milk Beverages saw the highest growth in ad volumes with a 31% increase, followed by tea at 25%. Vitamins/Tonics/Health Supplements also witnessed a significant growth of 96%.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Reckitt Benckiser were the top two advertisers, maintaining their positions from the previous year. Wipro and Colgate Palmolive were new entrants among the top 10 advertisers. Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the top brand in the movie genre for Jan-Jun 2024. Other leading brands included ‘Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced’ and ‘Santoor Sandal And Turmeric.’
Prime Time (6:00 PM to 10:59 PM) was the most preferred time band, accounting for 30% of ad volumes, followed by Afternoon and Morning slots. 20-40-second duration ads were the most popular, although ads shorter than 20 seconds saw a 3% increase in share compared to the previous year.