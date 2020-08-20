40 golds won at Foxglove Awards 2020

OOH media specialist Street Talk scored the most. The Mumbai based agency bagged 27 metals, with 10 golds, 11 silvers, and 6 bronzes.
A total of 142 metals were won at the 2020 edition of the afaqs! Foxglove Awards. The number of gold winners is at 40 while 53 participant agencies won silver. The strength of bronze winners stands at 49. It was judged by 22 jurors and 17 grand jurors. Click here to see the full jury list.
OOH media specialist Street Talk scored the most. The Mumbai based agency bagged 27 metals with 10 golds, 11 silvers, and 6 bronzes. It also won the most number of golds.
Foxglove is dedicated to organisations less than 12 years old. In its 6th edition, the Awards continues to add more sub-categories to accommodate the refreshing work done in newer formats - brand related communication, both in traditional and digital format, from online publishers, production houses, design firms, content creators, and agencies. Participants were largely segregated into regional and national categories. There were 71 winners in the National category and another 71 in Regional.
We saw participation across 7 award categories containing 48 sub-categories. The categories were divided largely into Digital, Ambient media, Brand activation, Content marketing, Design and Print. Sub-categories included deeper variations like Best Digital Brand Video, Best application of UGC, Best Social Media Design, Best Poster, Best corporate/brand identity, among others.
Social Panga secured two golds for its Adopt a Plant campaign for Bengaluru Airport in the ‘Best application of UGC’ and ‘Best Use of Social Media for Content Distribution’ categories.
Social Beat won gold for ‘Best Digital Brand Video’ (Campaign) for the campaign Swiggy Starhunt.
We have two gold winners in the ‘Best Digital Brand Video (Single)’ sub-category. Bang In The Middle for the campaign #SheIsNotDoingGreat for Healthians and Welspun for the campaign #NoOtherLikeMother for its brand Spaces. The particular campaign for Welspun’s Spaces also won another golf in the ‘Best use of video for CSR’ category.
Team Pumpkin is the only gold winner in the ‘Best Microsite’ category for APL Apollo World.
Social Central Media Solutions won gold for the ‘Best Online Integrated Campaign’ for the campaign War on COVID -19 for Maha Arogya IEC Bureau.
Kinnect grabbed the only gold in ‘Best Real Time Video’ with Live From Home for Asian Paints.
Bluebot Digital won gold for The Office Dinosaur campaign for Great Learning in the ‘Best Social Media Campaign’ category.
Chrisaldo Goldiloy grabbed gold for making the ‘Best Use of Facebook’ with The Diwali Campaign for The Mariott Mumbai International.
Kinnect won golds in the ‘Best use of influencer marketing’ and ‘Best use of Instagram’ categories for the campaign Add an Ad for HDFC Bank.
Agency 09 too won gold in the ‘Best use of Instagram’ category for ‘Stop Honking’ for Reliance General Insurance.
Fortune Communications’ Shut The Phone Up 3 for Manforce Condoms won golds in the ‘Best use of Social media for CSR’ and ‘Best use of video for CSR’ categories.
The three golds in the ‘Best of use of Non traditional ambient media’ category went to Street Talk for Take the Uttarakhand pause (Uttrakhand Tourism), Water Heater for Every Mood (Havells) and Mumbai Walkathon 2019 - Walk To Make Your Mark (Skechers). The campaigns for Uttrakhand Tourism and Skechers also won gold in the ‘Best Brand Activation’ category.
Street Talk also won gold for the ‘Best use of transit media’ for Skechers’ go run 7 - Beat my speed challenge.
Be the Bee secured gold for the ‘Best Content Marketing Launch’ for the campaign Maa Ke Sath Maa Ka Darshan (Amrit Cement).
Pink Lemonade won gold in the ‘Best Books/Diaries/Calendars’ for its Annual Report for Live Love Laugh Foundation.
While Red Baton Design Studio took the gold in the ‘Best Brand Website’ for its website for Yulu, Agency09 took it for ‘Best Corporate Website’ for Mahindra Susten.
The category ‘Best corporate/brand identity’ saw two golds with Dreamjar Studios for The Fat Mermaid and Ting for Famous Working Company.
Firebrand and Taali Media won gold in the ‘Best packing’ category for NIC Honestly Natural and Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum respectively.
The ‘Best Poster’ category saw three gold winners. Adverteyes for Destruction of the Demon (Pasari group), The Ground Realities for International Day of Yoga (Skyblue Institute of Design) and Pixel Fox Studios for Taste of Singapore (Shiro).
Signpost India won gold in the ‘Best Product Design’ category for The New Age Traffic Work-Place for Smart Traffic Surveillance Booth.
The only gold winner in the ‘Best Product Launch’ category was Street Talk for ‘Grand Pravesh’ Tata Pravesh.
Social Panga and Beanstalk Theory won golds in the ‘Best Social Media Design’ category for A Successful Case Study of Creative Strategy (Mother's Recipe) and Fontamentales (Beanstalk Theory) respectively.