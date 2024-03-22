By afaqs! news bureau
5 Indians part of Cannes Lions ’24 speaker lineup

The festival of creativity will take place from 17–21 June 2024.

Cannes Lions has announced its speaker lineup for 2024. Five Indians are part of this list:

Abraham Varughese, chief creative officer, Digitas India

Gautam Reghunath, co-founder and CEO, Talented.Agency

(L-R) Abraham Varughese, PG Aditya, Gautam Reghunath, Rajdeepak Das, Karandeep Singh Kapany
PG Aditya, co-founder and CCO, Talented.Agency

Karandeep Singh Kapany, regional marketing director, Duolingo

Rajdeepak Das, chairman and CCO, Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett South Asia

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is the most popular award for creative communications in the world. Its 2024 edition will take place from 17–21 June 2024.

