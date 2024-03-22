5 Indians part of Cannes Lions ’24 speaker lineup

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The festival of creativity will take place from 17–21 June 2024.
Cannes Lions has announced its speaker lineup for 2024. Five Indians are part of this list:
Abraham Varughese, chief creative officer, Digitas India
Gautam Reghunath, co-founder and CEO, Talented.Agency
PG Aditya, co-founder and CCO, Talented.Agency
Karandeep Singh Kapany, regional marketing director, Duolingo
Rajdeepak Das, chairman and CCO, Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett South Asia
