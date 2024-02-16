7UP launches 'Kaara Saarama Eat, 7UP Repeat' campaign with Rashmika Mandanna and Anirudh Ravichander

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is conceptualised by the creative agency Leo Burnett.
7UP has teamed up with brand ambassadors, Rashmika Mandanna and Anirudh Ravichander to launch an all-new campaign that establishes 7UP as the companion for spicy food enthusiasts across South India. For consumers who crave bold and zesty flavours, 7UP positions itself as the choice to complement heat, providing a refreshing taste that balances spice.
The campaign titled, ‘Kaara Saarama Eat, 7UP Repeat’ translates through a pop-cultural context to, ‘Eat Spicy Food – Drink 7UP– Repeat’ order. The campaign is accompanied by a TVC that features the brand ambassadors, who share the screen on 7UP for the first time. The campaign as well as the TV commercial ties back to the brand’s ongoing 'Super Duper Refresher' positioning across India.
The film opens to a late afternoon, set against the backdrop of a lively food truck-themed open-air restaurant, where Rashmika Mandanna, engages in a spicy culinary adventure with chef Anirudh Ravichander. Rashmika stands before the truck, perusing the menu with a mischievous glint in her eyes. Playfully engaging with the chef, Anirudh, she craves the bold flavours of Chettinadu and Madurai cuisine.
Anirudh, in his signature style, creates "Chettinadu fire parotta," unleashing a steamy, aromatic spectacle. As Rashmika bites into the spicy dish, her eyes water, but undeterred, she craves more. With chili emojis in her eyes and a fiery tongue, she desperately seeks relief from the spice heat to relish the food again.
Anirudh surprises her with a special delivery from a fire engine, creatively showcasing the intense spice and the ultimate relief provided by 7UP, ending with the catchphrase, 'Kaara Saarama Eat… 7UP Repeat!'
Shailja Joshi, category lead, Cola & Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, "The campaign 'Kaara Saaram Eat, 7UP Repeat' is an artistic take to highlight the beautiful blend of bold, spicy flavours perfectly balanced with the refreshing 7UP. We are excited to take this campaign forward through the year and couldn't be happier to have Rashmika and Anirudh launch this campaign through a quirky new film."
Commenting on this collaboration, brand ambassador, Rashmika Mandanna said, “There’s nothing quite like the combination of the spices from my favourite delicacies and the refreshing kick of 7UP. It was a great experience to shoot with Anirudh and I hope our fans will jump onboard to join enjoy this ultimate pairing.”
Sharing his excitement on the campaign, brand ambassador, Anirudh Ravichander said, “Starting the year with 7UP's pairing with spicy food and this new film with Rashmika is truly exciting. Cheers to this flavourful adventure, and I hope my fans across the country enjoy it as much as I do!”
The campaign reinforces 7UP's commitment to not only quenching thirst with refreshment but also elevating the entire spicy food experience for consumers. The brand promises to be the go-to-choice for those seeking the perfect balance of spice and refreshment, making every spicy meal a delightful and repeatable affair.
The TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. It is available in single/multi-serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on e-commerce platforms with its sparkling lemon and lime flavour.