7UP onboards Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador in India

Ranbir joins Rashmika Mandanna and Anirudh Ravichander in the star-studded line-up of 7UP’s ambassadors in India.
7UP, a beverage brand, has onboarded Ranbir Kapoor as the distinguished new face of the brand. The collaboration is poised to bring together the refreshing spirit of 7UP and the charismatic charm of Ranbir Kapoor - creating a perfect synergy that is set to unfold in the summer of 2024.
Ranbir Kapoor along with 7UP, will be seen further elevating the brand’s new Super Duper Refresher positioning in India. His association with 7UP is yet another step by the brand towards creating a refreshing narrative that resonates with the audiences across the country.
Shailja Joshi, category lead, cola and flavours, PepsiCo India, said, " The Super Duper Refresher positioning, introduced earlier this year, has resonated with consumers nationwide, uplifting spirits and setting a new standard for refreshing experiences. As we culminate this remarkable year, it gives us immense pleasure to unveil Ranbir Kapoor as the newest addition to the 7UP family. His magnetic charm and widespread appeal perfectly align with the ethos of 7UP and we cannot wait to create magic on-screen together in the upcoming summer season.”
Kapoor added, "I am absolutely thrilled to join the 7UP family. There is a certain vibe to 7UP as a brand especially the positioning of super-duper refresher as this is actually something I personally relate to. A collaboration as exciting as this is a great way to start the new year, and I can't wait for my fans to see me in an all-new avatar.”
He will feature in 7UP’s new Super Duper Refresher TVC that is set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country soon.