7UP turns up the chill with new snow-themed summer campaign

PepsiCo India has launched a new campaign for 7UP as part of an update to the brand’s long-running ‘Super Duper Refresher’ positioning. The campaign places emphasis on heightened cooling and value, with a focus on the 400 ml pack priced at Rs 20.

The creative uses snow as a visual metaphor to represent extreme cooling, departing from more familiar refreshment cues typically used in the beverage category. According to the brand, the snow imagery is intended to communicate instant relief from heat, particularly as summer temperatures begin to rise across parts of the country.

The campaign film presents everyday, fast-paced situations and introduces snowburst visuals to exaggerate the cooling effect associated with the drink. The narrative is set in a contemporary environment and features two young actors, aligning the communication with youth audiences.





Alongside refreshment cues, the campaign foregrounds the price-point proposition, positioning the product as an accessible option for regular consumption during summer months. The snowburst visual device is expected to serve as a recurring brand asset across communications.

Speaking about the campaign, Tarun Bhagat, chief marketing officer and Lead – Away From Home Channel, PepsiCo India Beverages, said: “At PepsiCo India, we are constantly looking for sharper, more distinctive ways to deliver refreshment that truly stands out. With 7UP®’s first-of-its-kind expression, we’ve reimagined what icy cool refreshment looks and feels like, especially as summer arrives early in southern markets. This campaign strengthens our ‘Super Duper Refresher’ positioning while reinforcing unbeatable value through the 400 ml at Rs 20/- proposition.”

Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer, Leo South Asia said: “Our challenge was to elevate a price point conversation into a memorable moment in the signature 7up style. We leaned on a popular cultural nuance and elevated the film visually using snow as a visual device - never seen in the category. It’s a bold step forward for the brand, establishing our claim on refreshment in a way only 7UP can do.”

The campaign is currently live in Tamil Nadu and is set to roll out in Karnataka and Kerala, with regional language adaptations. The film will be amplified across television, digital platforms, outdoor media and social channels.