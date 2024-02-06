82°E unveils campaign for Body Care range with Deepika Padukone

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
82°E, a self-care brand co-founded by Deepika Padukone and Jigar Shah, has announced its entry into the Body Care category with a range of body care products including Body Cleansers, Milk and Lotion.
The brand has launched a campaign featuring Bollywood actress and co-founder Deepika Padukone. The campaign has been conceived, created and executed by 82°E’s agency on record, Tilt Brand Solutions- a part of Quotient Ventures.
Art of Leisure emphasises how body care can become a nourishing, holistic practice for the mind and skin. The communication invites consumers to practice their favourite acts of leisure, an important aspect of self-care, joyfully and without guilt. The launch campaign further extends the brand’s point of view that skincare needs to be simplified.
Launched in November 2022, 82°E is on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of one’s everyday life.
Speaking about the campaign, Keerthana Ramakrishnan, chief marketing officer, 82°E, said, “While Body Care is an extension of our skincare category, it offers a fresh new experience to our consumers. It was crucial that we communicated our intention of self-care through the campaign thought of Art of Leisure to our consumers, in an impactful manner. We wanted them to come on the journey with us; to take their self-care a step further with this new launch.”
For the brand, this campaign marks a crucial milestone of going above the line for the first time, with the aim of increasing reach in key markets across the country.
Speaking of the partnership, T Gangadhar, group chief executive officer, Quotient Ventures, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with 82°E to build a brand that is synonymous with self-care. The body care launch campaign is the first such initiative to that end. We are confident that, together, we can create a brand narrative that will deeply resonnate with people and inspire them to prioritise their own wellbeing.”