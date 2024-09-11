9% increase in ad volumes on radio in Jan-Jun’24 compared to 6% rise in Jan-Jun’23: TAM Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
According to the TAM Adex's Half yearly report for radio advertising, there was a 9% increase in ad volumes from January-June 2024 as compared to a 6% rise from January-June 2023.
The top three sectors together accounted nearly for 50% share of ad volumes. Services sector solely had 31% share of ad volumes in January-June 2024. It was followed by the Auto sector in second position in H1’24 over H1’23 with 10% share of ad volumes.
Properties/Real Estates and Hospital/Clinics retained their first and second positions with 16% and 7% shares of ad volumes respectively in H1’24 over H1’23. Both the categories belonged to services sector.
LIC of India secured the first position in the advertisers list on radio from January-June 2024 followed by Maruti Suzuki India. Maruti Suziki India has retained its second position in January-June 2024 compared to January-June 2023.
LIC Housing Finance was the leading brand on radio followed by Alishan in the first half of 2024. Out of top 10 brands, three brands were from Banking/Finance/Investment sector.
Evening (5:00 PM - 9:59 PM) was the most preferred time-band for advertising on radio followed by morning (6:00 AM - 10:59 AM) and afternoon (11:00 AM - 4:59 PM) time-bands.
The evening and morning time bands together added 69% share of ad volumes on radio. Along with the timings, ads with 20-40 seconds was most preferred for advertising on radio during both the periods.