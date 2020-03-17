A billboard that is 1,000 feet long, courtesy Hotstar

The brand has collaborated with The Social Street for this campaign from idea to execution, to sourcing out and constructing the billboard from ground up. Located along the arterial road joining Shastri Setu (Shastri Bridge) to Jaunpur Tiraha in Mirzapur, the structure was completed within a week. The billboard constructed is 1,000 feet long and 10 feet high, with an additional two feet of height of cut-outs. It has used a framework of bamboos and iron frames to sustain weather conditions.