A Kaleidoscope of Patriotism: Unveiling Our Favourite Independence Day Ads of 2023

As kids, we were immensely excited to celebrate Independence Day. Even if it meant waking up on a holiday to attend the Flag Hoisting ceremony. Strangely, we do not experience the same excitement as adults. And it's simply because kids enjoy festivals and occasions in their true spirit.

The burdens of adulthood have not dulled their innocent joys, and life's monotony has not hit them yet. We can see an event through a whole new perspective when we see it from a child's eye. And that's what Manyavar, the Indian wear brand, has achieved in its Independence Day campaign.

As part of the brand's ongoing 'Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye' campaign, it weaves together the threads of unity, sacrifice, and the spirit of the nation. The video portrays a journey undertaken by a father and his son, playfully navigating a path that pays homage to the pivotal landmarks of India's hard-fought freedom struggle. We may have felt the pain of our freedom fighters' when we first heard about their struggle in history classes. But over the years, the pain has numbed and we have forgotten their sacrifices. This child in the film reminds us of that pain once again.

The film shows the son guiding his father through an intricately designed trail, which unfolds in a playful setup of landmarks of India's freedom movement. The journey through the centuries makes us ponder the freedom struggle that brought our nation into being. It's a gentle nudge from the brand seeking that we honour the nation's history by donning traditional attire as a gesture of respect.