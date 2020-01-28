"A laptop buyer spends almost three months on research": Asus CMO

The brand assigns two per cent of its revenue for marketing and is inclined towards digital advertising. The brand team is tasked with improving the brand recall with 30 per cent of the budget assigned to ATL (TV and Print advertising). The second target is to improve the brand's visibility across points of sale like Reliance Digital, Croma and e-tailer catalogues. This eats into another 30-35 per cent of the pie. In case of offline channels, Asus sells across 12,000 retail outlets along with 200 hyper retail outlets. The brand also plans to install in-shop premium display areas across 2000 shops. Apart from this, Asus also plans to increase its exclusive outlets from 100 to 200, of which 20 will be ROG gaming stores. The rest of the pie will be assigned to digital advertising.

The new campaign has been crafted on a project basis. Singh accepts that more brands are choosing the project route and says that there are two key reasons – more of the budget is moving to the digital side of things and brands are becoming more agile in terms of their spends. "The fixed expenditure of an agency into the P&L account of a brand is being readily changed to 'whenever required' sort of a scenario. In this way, brands are able to sustain for longer, because they don't have the liability of a monthly fee. In a way, if I save up two to three months' worth of fees, I can invest in a bigger agency and expect a better outcome. Also, digital has changed a lot of things, mainline agencies are facing a lot of challenges in covering the digital part. Most agencies are busy building their digital arms as well. Even retainer accounts are going to digital agencies that are developing films and mainline ideas," Singh explains.