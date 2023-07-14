A peek into agency folks’ creative supply

Behavioural economics is a subject I keep binging on, every now and then. Every book I have read on it, points me to the next one, and that’s how I stumbled upon ‘The Invisible Gorilla’. I think everyone should read it or the 'Nudge’ or ‘Predictably Rational’ or ‘Thinking, Fast and Slow’ (okay, maybe this is not for everyone) to get at least a cursory understanding of the biases that dominate our decisions and the irrational, intangible forces that influence behaviour.