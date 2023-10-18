A quick look at the mega mergers that are redefining WPP

Back in August 2018, a report by Forrester analysts said that WPP should look to “dissolve its agency brands to meet the CMO’s need for simplicity, accountability, and scale.” Such an exercise would result in restructuring nearly 400 companies into just dozens. The report also suggested that WPP should consolidate its 100 creative agencies within the seven global networks of AKQA, Grey, JWT, Ogilvy, VML, Wunderman, and Y&R.