A spotlight on advertising folks who've also stepped in front of the camera

In the world of advertising, where models, TV stars, athletes, and Bollywood icons usually take centre stage, it's interesting to witness the on-screen appearances of advertising professionals. In 2022, we noticed CEOs and Founders like Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal took the spotlight by featuring in their own ads. However, a number of advertising trailblazers have been embracing the camera as well.