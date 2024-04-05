A young girl’s quest for Bukayo Saka’s autograph and why Persil destroys it

Unilever’s Dirt is Good or Daag acche hai theme, as it is known in India, is one of the most successful brand ideas in recent times. The campaign, initiated in 2003, aimed to unify all of Unilever's detergent brands with one message - Dirt is good. It also aimed at getting young kids to engage with nature and has since evolved several times. However, what has not changed over the years is Unilever’s dedication to storytelling for these brands, establishing great recall value from consumers worldwide.