Aaja milke, haske, khulke jeete hain hum says Tinder in new digital film

The dating app celebrates its members who haven’t let the pandemic define what dating, flirting, and social discovery means to them.
It has released a new digital film created and conceptualised by BBH India under its #InOurOwnWay campaign to celebrate this very feeling. From amundane yet memorable hopscotch date to a virtual dance party, the 92-second film explores what dating and flirting look like today.
Taru Kapoor, GM-India, Tinder and Match group says “The pandemic has significantly diminished opportunities of chance encounters and interactions from our lives, especially for our young members. But human connection endures, unconstrained from rules of physical distance and barriers (both social and physical) and we continue to be inspired by our community.”
“Our members have creatively co-created and figured out new rules of meeting, hanging out and falling in love. None of this is surprising, Gen Z has always set their own pace, created their own rules and thrived despite constraints and COVID has only accelerated this ingenuity-this is the spirit we are championing and celebrating.”
The film was directed by Jess Kohl with an original soundtrack composed by music director Mikey McCleary with vocals by Indian-American rapper, singer, songwriter and dancer Raja Kumari.
“In creating a music video for Tinder, it is the Tinder community who came up with the ‘creatives’ – the many ways of dating. All we had to do was to reflect and celebrate them. ‘In our own way’ is a refrain that champions their spirit – from choosing who to be with to setting their own pace to meet-ups at places which may not have seen dates before.” Vasudha Misra, executive creative director, BBH Delhi
On the track, Raja Kumari says, "Working on the lyrics and music has been a very rewarding experience and I'm grateful to be the voice of such an inclusive and progressive campaign. I hope it inspires people everywhere to be themselves and love and live in their own way."
Only recently, Tinder had animated a real-life love story of how Meera and Priya met on Tinder, worked together on Zoom... and started something epic.