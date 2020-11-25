Aaja milke, haske, khulke jeete hain hum says Tinder in new digital film

“In creating a music video for Tinder, it is the Tinder community who came up with the ‘creatives’ – the many ways of dating. All we had to do was to reflect and celebrate them. ‘In our own way’ is a refrain that champions their spirit – from choosing who to be with to setting their own pace to meet-ups at places which may not have seen dates before.” Vasudha Misra, executive creative director, BBH Delhi