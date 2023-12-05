Aalap Desai launches full-funnel ad agency - TGTHR

This move comes after Aalap's departure from Dentsu Creative.
Aalap Desai, the former chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India, has made a bold move to reshape the advertising industry by introducing TGTHR (Together)- ad agency that focuses on the future and covers all stages of the advertising process.
This move comes after Aalap's departure from Dentsu Creative, driven by a burning question: "If you were to leave today, which agency would you like to join?" Fueled by a vision to combine exceptional work with an unparalleled culture, Aalap Desai introduces TGTHR as a place where happiness meets creativity to produce extraordinary results.
Speaking on the launch, Aalap Desai said, "The advertising industry is often filled with a sea of sameness. The saviours of this industry are the sparks of creativity that we see scattered here and there. It is challenging to find the right people for the job. The one who knows how to create a great TV ad might not know how to increase followers on a social handle. The one who has mastery over social media may have no idea about master branding. What if all these talents could come together to form a cohesive whole? If one great creative person is a force, imagine what could be achieved when they all combine as a force multiplier! This is especially true when you create an environment where they can thrive. That's the idea behind TGTHR. Bring together expertise, talent, and passion to deliver clients unparalleled quality, connectedness, and effectiveness. All the while ensuring that we love where we work."
TGTHR is a powerhouse of creativity, encompassing expertise from every domain, including mainline (TVC, Print, Outdoor), digital, film production, design, content, and media. What makes this agency different from everyone else claiming the same thing? The talent. The agency boasts an impressive collective experience of 110+ years in advertising, 550+ International and National awards, and a track record of delivering over 12,000 campaigns. Headquartered in Mumbai, TGTHR also has branches in Delhi and Bengaluru.
Aalap Desai, has also served as the national creative director at Dentsu McGarry Bowen India and co-led the creative team at Dentsu Webchutney Mumbai. Aalap gained recognition for his exceptional work on projects such as Code Name: Uri, The 8-bit Journo for Vice, and The World's Most Reported Trailer for Thappad. Throughout his career, Aalap made significant contributions to renowned agencies like Disney+ Hotstar, Leo Burnett, JWT, DDB Mudra, Ogilvy, and Ambience Publicis. He played a vital role in shaping the narratives of well-known brands like McDonald's, Complan, Huggies, Nerolac, Videocon d2h, as well as youth-oriented brands like Early Salary and MTV India.
Beyond advertising, Aalap Desai has ventured into scriptwriting for feature films, web series, and TV shows like MTV Sound Trippin'. His discerning eye has also led him to serve on the jury for esteemed awards such as Kyoorious, Cannes Lions, and Spikes Asia. He has also directed ad films and short films that has won awards nationally and internationally.