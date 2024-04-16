Aamir Khan files FIR against misleading video, says he never endorsed any political party

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The statement added that though Khan has never endorsed any political party, he encourages Indians to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently called out a fake video that allegedly shows him promoting a political party. After the video went viral, he issued a clarification stating that he had taken action against the fake video as he never endorsed any political party throughout his career.
On Tuesday (April 16, 2024), the official spokesperson of the actor issued a statement that said, “We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.”
The statement added that Khan never supports any political party and encouraged Indians to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
“We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process," it added.