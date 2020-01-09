AAP remixes old Ambuja Cement ad

In the morphed version posted by AAP on its Twitter page, the party equates its leader and Delhi's current chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with the strong Ambuja Cement wall. The video puts a satirical spin on the rival parties' efforts to bring down the AAP. Taking the lampooning a mite further, AAP even tweaked the original Ambuja 'Giant Compressive Strength' logo to create a new 'KEJRI-WALL'. The video also presents the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi as an impediment to the party's efforts. The communication comes just weeks before the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled for February 8, 2019.