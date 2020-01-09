AAP remixes old Ambuja Cement ad

The Aam Aadmi Party has published a morphed version of the iconic Ambuja 'Bhai-Bhai' TVC on its Twitter page to attack rivals - the BJP and the Congress.
An iconic ad survives the test of time and the communication continues to find relevance and purpose years after being first unveiled. An ad crafted in 2006 for Ambuja Cement has resurfaced as a political tool in 2020. A remixed version of the 'Bhai-Bhai' TVC is being used by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) to attack its rivals the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
Crafted by Grey and directed by Abhinay Deo, the original ad features two brothers who have put up a wall (literally) between their houses. The wall has been constructed with Ambuja Cement. Once the siblings realise that they had committed a mistake, they try to take it down, but can't. Despite their best efforts, the wall stands strong.
In the morphed version posted by AAP on its Twitter page, the party equates its leader and Delhi's current chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with the strong Ambuja Cement wall. The video puts a satirical spin on the rival parties' efforts to bring down the AAP. Taking the lampooning a mite further, AAP even tweaked the original Ambuja 'Giant Compressive Strength' logo to create a new 'KEJRI-WALL'. The video also presents the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi as an impediment to the party's efforts. The communication comes just weeks before the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled for February 8, 2019.