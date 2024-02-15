A$AP Rocky fights inner demons in Puma’s ad spot

A$AP Rocky’s music is known for being experimental and unique. This is more or less also reflected in the artist’s personal wardrobe. He has often been vocal about how he enjoys the finer things in life and has mentioned brands like Gucci, Dior, and Raf Simmons in his songs. Along with Puma, the artist has also had long-standing relationships with brands like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga. His personality both on and off-screen makes him a perfect partner for fashion brands.