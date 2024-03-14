ABBY Awards introduces the best use of AI and health verticals

Commenting on the new categories, Ajay Kakar, chairman of the ABBY Awards powered by One Show 2024, said, “The world around us is changing by the day, and the Abby Awards are at the forefront of reflecting these changes. And this year is no exception. Be it in or within categories like Digital, Mobile and Technology. Or the introduction of a Health category. Every year we start the Abby journey by first engaging with the industry stalwarts, informally, to listen to the changes, suggestions and asks. The changes in the categories that have been introduced this year are thanks to these rich engagements.”