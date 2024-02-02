ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to be held at Goafest

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The 55th edition of ABBY One Show Awards will take place on May 29-31 during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.
The Advertising Club has announced the 55th edition of The ABBY One Show Awards 2024, South Asia’s Gold standard, acknowledging creative excellence in advertising for over five decades. Held over three days, The ABBY One Show Awards 2024, are scheduled to take place on May 29, 30 and 31 during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.
The Advertising Club strengthens its collaboration with The One Show for the third time in a row. This partnership aims to enhance the global standards of judging, jury selection, and transparency, further taking the ABBY Awards to new heights of recognition.
The ABBY One Show Awards 2024 will represent the South Asia region that includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and has been doing so since 2004.
Speaking on the initiative, Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and president, The Advertising Club, said, “By partnering once again with 'The One Show,' a global benchmark for creativity, we aim to continue to amplify the ABBYs' global presence. This collaboration underscores our dedication to presenting an award show of unparalleled authenticity and significance. We eagerly look forward to celebrating victories and work that will undoubtedly add new chapters to the illustrious history of the ABBY Awards.”
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia and president, Advertising Agencies Association of India, added, “We are delighted to co-host the ABBY One Show Awards at Goafest. Our collaboration with the Advertising Club underscores our shared commitment to nurturing creativity and celebrating outstanding achievements within our vibrant community.”
“The Abby One Show is a one-of-its-kind award that has been recognised as the gold standard in the Indian advertising, media and marketing industry, for over 5 decades. What makes it truly unique is that it is an award of our industry, and has been nurtured by the industry, for the industry. As we embark on this 55th edition, we eagerly look forward to witnessing outstanding creative work that will undoubtedly set new benchmarks and inspire the industry at large,” added Ajay Kakar, chairperson, The ABBY One Show Awards 2024.
The ABBY One Show Awards will be a part of the Goafest 2024 and will mark the fifteenth ABBY Awards at Goafest.