ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to be held at Goafest

“The Abby One Show is a one-of-its-kind award that has been recognised as the gold standard in the Indian advertising, media and marketing industry, for over 5 decades. What makes it truly unique is that it is an award of our industry, and has been nurtured by the industry, for the industry. As we embark on this 55th edition, we eagerly look forward to witnessing outstanding creative work that will undoubtedly set new benchmarks and inspire the industry at large,” added Ajay Kakar, chairperson, The ABBY One Show Awards 2024.