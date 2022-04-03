ACKO brings back Murthy, The Great Khali in its latest IPL campaign

Commenting on the campaign launch, Ashish Mishra, executive vice president – marketing, ACKO, said, “Research told us that consumers are unaware that they can actually save a huge amount of money if they pay attention to the cost of the insurance. With ACKO, the savings can be as high as Rs 50,000, as they are buying straight from the company. IPL is a great media property to launch new campaigns as it attracts large audiences….”