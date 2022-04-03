ACKO brings back Murthy, The Great Khali in its latest IPL campaign

It asks viewers to check the ACKO app to avail the benefits offered across the value chain.
With the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Mumbai-based ACKO General Insurance has released a campaign to highlight the value propositions that a consumer can expect when buying directly from the company.
The campaign, titled #CheckACKO, attempts to encourage viewers to check the ACKO app to discover the benefits, such as savings up to Rs 50,000 on new car insurance, claim settlements in 24 hours and the benefits of buying directly from the company.
The ads, created and conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, rely on quirky scenarios to drive home a simple message and a call to try the ACKO app to experience these benefits first-hand.
All the three films in the series are united by a common theme - a funcle pointing out the obvious benefit of using ACKO to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, while stuck in absurd situations, and Murthy regretting not opting for ACKO's insurance policy.
These ads will be amplified across television, digital and social media.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Ashish Mishra, executive vice president – marketing, ACKO, said, “Research told us that consumers are unaware that they can actually save a huge amount of money if they pay attention to the cost of the insurance. With ACKO, the savings can be as high as Rs 50,000, as they are buying straight from the company. IPL is a great media property to launch new campaigns as it attracts large audiences….”
Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head, DDB Mudra West, added, “Getting one’s car ACKO insured is a no-brainer – what with same day claim settlements, savings of up to Rs 50,000 and much more. But sometimes, one misses the boat and goes on to regret it. With this new 360-degree campaign, the misadventures of the long-suffering Murthy continue, as funcle keeps extolling the many virtues of ACKO at the strangest of moments.”
The campaign has brought back the characters of Murthy and funcle from ACKO's 2021 campaign.
Agency credits:
Agency: DDB Mudra
Creative: Rahul Mathew, Pallavi Chakravarti, Godwin Dmello, Sanket Wadwalkar, Sourabh Dubey, Gagandeep Bindra, Siddharth Ubale, Mandar Mahadik
Business: Nishant Saurabh, Aarya Sha, Lyncia Noronha
Strategy: Anand Murty
Films: Jay Gaikwad
Production house: Ubik Films
Director: Surjo Deb