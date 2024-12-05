ACP Pradyuman solves a mystery in Reliance Digital's new spot

Reliance Digital has recently launched a campaign to promote its Digital Black Friday Sale, conceptualised by 21N78E Creative Labs. Riding the wave of nostalgia and pop culture buzz, the campaign features the legendary Shivaji Satam reprising his iconic role as ACP Pradyuman from CID show, which has been making headlines with its second installment.

By tapping into this nostalgia, the brand has ignited a frenzy across the internet, drawing in fans of the detective series and bargain hunters alike. With the campaign theme centered around mystery, who better to lead the charge than the master detective himself? The campaign builds suspense with vignettes of people across the country acting suspicious. From checking credit card balances to packing full-sized bags and searching for spacious cars, everyone seemed to be gearing up for something big—but what?



As the mystery deepened, ACP Pradyuman stepped in to investigate. Following the trail, he arrived at a Reliance Digital store and discovered the answer: the Digital Black Friday Sale! He finally realised that there is nothing suspicious and everyone leveraged the special offers available at Reliance stores. The sale offered up to Rs 10,000 instant discounts on leading bank cards across a range of electronics, leaving everyone scrambling to make the most of it.

Sony TV’s popular crime investigation series CID is set to return by the end of December. The latest promo shared on the channel’s official Instagram shows Daya making a comeback, despite his injuries, breaking open the door in his signature style. CID will return on December 21, 2024, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 10 p.m. on Sony TV.